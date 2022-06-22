Beauty of Joseon

Relief Sun : Rice + Probiotics (spf50+ Pa++++)

What it is Relief Sun is a lightweight and creamy type organic sunscreen that's comfortable on skin. Even if you apply a large amount several times, it is not sticky and gives a moist finish like that of a light moisturizing cream. Containing 30% rice extract and grain fermented extracts, it provides moisture and nourishment to the skin. Lightweight cream texture It is similar to a light moisturizing cream, and it is not sticky or slippery even if you apply it several times. After absorption, it provides a natural glow without a white cast. Even if you apply a large amount before makeup, it does not clump or get cakey. Rice extract 30% + Grain fermented extracts Rice and grain fermented extracts are rich in vitamins B, C, E, amino acids, and minerals which help to moisturize dry skin and comfortably calm the skin. UV Protection SPF tests were completed in labs in both Korea and Spain, and the results are as follows. Korean Lab : 52.5±5.8 Spain Lab : 63.1±0.6 Key ingredients Rice extract 30% + Grain fermented extracts Rice has played a very important role as a staple food and skin care ingredient in Korean history. In the Joseon Dynasty, rice bran water was used like the toner of today, and was called Beauty Water, used for beautiful skin. Rice bran is rich in amino acids and minerals, helping to moisturize dry skin.