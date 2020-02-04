Fifty Shades of Grey

Relentless Vibrations Remote Control Egg

This love egg is a versatile toy that helps deliver earth-shaking pleasure whether you're playing alone or with your partner. With a remote control that works at a distance of up to 10 meters, foreplay can even begin when you're in different rooms. "My body is building, building to an explosion - with the relentless vibrations." - Anastasia Steele Apply a generous amount of water-based lubricant to the egg before you begin, then slip its smooth curves inside your vagina. The egg's ergonomic, silicone form is designed to fit your contours perfectly and carries the powerful vibrations straight to sensitive nerve endings, including your G-spot. The remote control operates 2 speeds and 5 patterns of vibration from a distance of up to 10 metres, so let your imagination run wild with the possibilities. Your toy is supplied with a luxurious satin storage bag, making it a fantastic erotic gift for fans of the books. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James.