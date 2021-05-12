WARDROBE.NYC x The Woolmark Company

Release 05 Single-breasted Suit Jacket

$995.00

WARDROBE.NYC x The Woolmark Company Release 05 single-breasted suit jacket Highlights Off white merino wool Release 05 single-breasted suit jacket from Wardrobe.Nyc x The Woolmark Company featuring a single front button fastening, structured shoulders, long sleeves, front flap pockets, silk-satin shawl lapels and a satin lining. Imported Composition Merino 100% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Designer Style ID: W4011R05 Wearing Model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size M