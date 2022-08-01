Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Boohoo
Relaxed Fit Gingham Shirt & Shorts Set
$75.00
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boohoo
Need a few alternatives?
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Taupe Floaty Shorts
BUY
$30.00
Pretty Little Thing
Zara
Jewel Jacquard Shorts
BUY
$39.90
Zara
Summersalt
The Going Places Gauze Button-down Top
BUY
$75.00
Summersalt
Summersalt
The Going Places Gauze Drawstring Shorts
BUY
$55.00
Summersalt
More from Boohoo
Boohoo
Megan Fox Premium Mirror Disc Bralette
BUY
$85.00
Boohoo
Boohoo
Megan Fox Premium Mirror Disc Mini Dress
BUY
$190.00
Boohoo
Boohoo
Megan Fox Premium Mirror Disc Bralette
BUY
$40.00
Boohoo
Boohoo
Megan Fox Premium Mirror Disc Mini Dress
BUY
$100.00
Boohoo
More from Shorts
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Taupe Floaty Shorts
BUY
$30.00
Pretty Little Thing
Zara
Jewel Jacquard Shorts
BUY
$39.90
Zara
Summersalt
The Going Places Gauze Button-down Top
BUY
$75.00
Summersalt
Summersalt
The Going Places Gauze Drawstring Shorts
BUY
$55.00
Summersalt
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted