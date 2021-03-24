Mango

Relaxed Ely Jeans

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Relaxed-fit. Slouchy fit. Denim style cotton fabric. Long design. Medium waist. Five pockets. Loops. Zip and one button fastening. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.