Madewell

Relaxed Denim Shorts In Lemar Wash: Ripped Edition

$98.00 $78.40

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The cut: Slouchy and relaxed, these fan-favorite jean shorts sit lower on the hips for a laid-back feel. The fabric: Old-school 100 percent cotton nonstretch denim (perfectly placed rips make them look like a pair you've loved for years). The factory: Saitex Los Angeles brings together the best artisans in the biz and the latest in green tech to make expertly-crafted, eco-friendly pairs right here in the USA. Relaxed fit. Front rise: 10 3/4"; inseam: 3". 100% cotton nonstretch denim. Destruction; raw hems. Do Well: Saitex LA uses less energy, chemicals and H2O than typical factories (and 98% of the water used in manufacturing is recycled). Machine wash. Made in the USA of imported materials. ND679