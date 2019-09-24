Lazarus Naturals

Our Relaxation Formula 25mg CBD Capsules are crafted with ingredients proven to promote restful sleep and relaxation such as chamomile, ashwagandha extract, and L-Tryptophan. All of our CBD Capsules are carefully formulated at our in-house facility to bring you a high-quality product at an affordable price. Our CBD is derived from industrial hemp, which we source domestically. We use kosher alcohol instead of chemical solvents to remove CBD from the plant material. We then blend our formula with rice flour and CBD isolate before packing the final formulation into our vegan capsules. Our 25mg CBD capsules are a great option for customers who want a higher serving size than our 10mg CBD capsules, but still want an affordable product. Every batch of our Relaxation Formula 25mg CBD capsules is third-party tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and potency. From plant to bottle, we offer a product that is natural, consistent, and potent. For legal reasons, we can’t make claims about CBD’s health benefits, so we recommend doing research to learn more. For more information, visit our CBD Info & Knowledge Base page. We encourage our customers to talk to their doctor about CBD to learn more about correct serving size and benefits. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. For international orders, customer accepts full responsibility once the product has been shipped