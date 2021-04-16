Macadamia Natural Oil

Rejuvenating Shampoo – 33.8 Oz.

$54.00 $14.04

About This Item Details Macadamia Rejuvenating Shampoo is designed to add moisture and protection to all hair types and is excellent for dry, damaged hair. - Size: 33.8 fl. oz. - Sulfate and paraben-free - Gently cleanses chemically treated, damaged hair - Replenishes moisture with no heavy build-up - Protects from harsh daily environmental elements - For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info" - Made in USA