United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Macadamia Natural Oil
Rejuvenating Shampoo – 33.8 Oz.
$54.00$14.04
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Macadamia Rejuvenating Shampoo is designed to add moisture and protection to all hair types and is excellent for dry, damaged hair. - Size: 33.8 fl. oz. - Sulfate and paraben-free - Gently cleanses chemically treated, damaged hair - Replenishes moisture with no heavy build-up - Protects from harsh daily environmental elements - For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info" - Made in USA