Philip B.

Rejuvenating Oil

$52.00

The MECCA view: Transform your hair with this deeply nourishing pre-treatment. This hydrating and repairing oil soaks deep into the hair cortex to pump moisture deeper into each strand for naturally softer, smoother hair that retains colour for longer. Formulated to actively balance out dry, oily or irritated scalps for healthier hair that grows faster. It can be used to smooth hair, hydrate the scalp or even pave the way for more luminous, long-lasting colour ahead of your next salon trip. It's lightweight and promotes the hair’s strength, shine and elasticity. Created with a blend of olive oil for nourishing hydration and antioxidant protection, sweet almond and jojoba oil act to protect and add shine, while lavender oil promotes hair growth and reduces inflammation. Key ingredients: Olive fruit oil: a natural skin living hydrator, this oil gentle coats each strand of hair in nourishing lipids, helping seal off and prevent split ends. Jojoba oil: a lightweight dry oil that is nutrient-dense, to add shine and smooth the hair. Sweet almond oil: a heavier lipid-rich oil that works to deeply penetrate the hair shaft for flexible breakage resistant locks. Made without: Parabens, sulphates, animal-derived ingredients and gluten. Pair it with: 3MOREINCHES Moisturising Shampoo 3MOREINCHES Moisturising Conditioner Shu Uemura Art of Hair Essence Absolue Universal Balm