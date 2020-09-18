August Groveu00ae

Reinhold Chunky Knitted Acrylic Throw

$99.00 $82.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This throw is super soft, breathable and natural. You'll feel the softness and silky nature of the blanket as soon as you touch it. It warms when it's cold and adapts to temperature when it's hot. You can use a blanket to wrap yourself in it or to give a special charm to your living space. It's great as a throw blanket, bed runner or larger sizes can be used as warm rugs next to the fireplace.