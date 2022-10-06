Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Reine 2 Platform Pump
$159.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Burgundy Patent Tapered Square-toe Pumps
BUY
$56.00
Charles & Keith
Kate Spade New York
Maren Pumps
BUY
$198.00
Kate Spade New York
Schutz
Renee Patent Pump
BUY
$110.00
$158.00
Schutz
Mach & Mach
Diamond Of Elizabeth Sandals
BUY
$1150.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell
Tied Down Knot Mules
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Jeffrey Campbell
Platform Boot
BUY
$165.00
Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell
Bubblegum Platform Sandal
BUY
$44.95
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell
Seventies Platform Sandal
BUY
£168.00
Revolve
More from Heels
Charles & Keith
Burgundy Patent Tapered Square-toe Pumps
BUY
$56.00
Charles & Keith
Kate Spade New York
Maren Pumps
BUY
$198.00
Kate Spade New York
Zara
Rhinestone Vinyl High Heel Sandals
BUY
$49.99
$89.90
Zara
Jeffrey Campbell
Reine 2 Platform Pump
BUY
$159.95
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted