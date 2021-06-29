LK Bennett

Rego Broderie Anglaise Black Cotton Midi Dress

£350.00 £129.00

Buy Now Review It

At LK Bennett

The epitome of summer, broderie anglaise is designed for when the sun shines brightly. Cue our Rego dress. Crafted from light and airy black cotton, this beautiful and contemporary broderie design has a round neck with gathered yoke detail, short, puffy, buttoned sleeves, a tie-front belt and a tiered hem midi skirt. Play to its Riviera feel by pairing with lace-up espadrilles and a glamorous sun hat. Fabric Composition: 100% Cotton Wash Method: Machine Wash