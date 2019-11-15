Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
La Mer
Regenerating Mini Miracles Set
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition two-piece skin care set featuring travel sizes of The Regenerating Serum and Crème de la Mer.
Need a few alternatives?
Weleda
Sensitive Care Facial Lotion
C$27.81
from
Amazon
BUY
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream
$68.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Clinique
Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-replenishing Hydrator
$54.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Renée Rouleau
Skin Recovery Lotion
$43.50
from
Renée Rouleau
BUY
More from La Mer
La Mer
Regenerating Mini Miracles Set
$90.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
La Mer
The Eye Concentrate
$225.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
La Mer
Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream
$335.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
La Mer
The Hydrating Illuminator
$75.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Skin Care
Foreo
Luna 3
$199.00
from
Foreo
BUY
PMD
Clean Facial Cleansing Device
$99.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
The Ordinary
The Daily Set
$19.00
from
Deciem
BUY
Alba Botanica
Acne Pimple Patch
C$9.70
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted