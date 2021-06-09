Tata Harper

Regenerating Cleanser

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

WHAT IT IS: A daily cleansing & exfoliating treatment that buffs and polishes for radiant, healthy looking skin BENEFITS: Our best selling cleanser provides gentle physical and chemical exfoliation with apricot microspheres and BHA from white willow bark to give you a healthy looking, radiant glow INGREDIENTS: 16 High-performance botanical ingredients. This award winning formula buffs and polishes with 4 sources to dissolve buildup, 4 sources to refine pores, and 8 sources of plumping hydration 100% NATURAL: 100% natural, nontoxic, and free from all fillers, synthetics, artificial colors and fragrances. Our non-toxic products will never make you choose between health and results or between natural and high-performance MADE FRESH IN VERMONT: Buying direct from Tata Harper guarantees the most farm fresh, authenticated product online. No outsourcing. No shortcuts. We do it all ourselves. With our own people. On our own farm