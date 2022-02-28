United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Nanushka
Regenerated Leather Jacket
$1295.00
The Ado leather jacket has a modern biker silhouette crafted from regenerated leather - unwanted off cuts that help to reduce our demand on the environment and prevent material ending up in landfill. It’s further distinguished by an exaggerated shawl collar, wide cuffs and a snap-fastening tab at the waist. Model is 172 cm (5’7.5”) tall and wears a size S. Body 50% Leather Fiber 10% Polyester 10% Viscose 30% Polyurethane; Lining 100% Viscose; Detail 65% Polyester 35% Polyurethane