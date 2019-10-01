Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Zara
Refinery29 Style Picks: Everything On Our Wishlist This Month
£79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Loose-fitting blazer with a lapel collar and long sleeves. Featuring front welt pockets with flaps, a back vent and single-button fastening in the front.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Hourglass Houndstooth Blazer
$179.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Zara
Pinstripe Blazer
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Faux-button Elongated Blazer
$68.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
H&M
Double-breasted Jacket
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Printed Shirt Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Flat Leather Moto Ankle Boots
$149.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Special Edition Knit Sweater
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Wide Leg Pants With Darts
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Outerwear
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Belted Jacket
$199.00
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Orolay
Mid-length Down Jacket With Removable Fur Hood
$109.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Zara
Belted Denim Jacket
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Marks & Spencer
Aviator Jacket
$125.00
from
Marks & Spencer
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted