Refinery29

Refinery29 Harley Bedding Collection

$55.45

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton SET INCLUDES: 1 quilt, 1 sham, 1 reusable drawstring bag DIMENSIONS: Twin/Twin XL: Quilt (66 inches x 90 inches), Sham (20 inches x 26 inches), Bag (12 inches x 20 inches) SUPER SOFT: A new spin on classic stripes, this diamond quilted bed set features mini brushstroke stripes. FABRIC DETAIL: Made with 100% cotton fabric and pre-washed for extra softness. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low