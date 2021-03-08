Hunter

Refined Stitch Detail Chelsea

$174.95

Product Info Hunter Size Chart Note: Select your US size. Please be advised, the product and box will display UK, US and Euro sizing. For US sizing, both men's and women's sizing is displayed. Men's sizing is represented by "M" and women's sizing is represented by "F". Embrace the elements in the Hunter® Refined Stitch Detail Chelsea boot! Waterproof natural rubber construction. Pull-on design with rear pull tab. Classic, round toe. Dual goring panels offer easy wear. Signature logo detail on the heel. Textile lining. Quick dry woven nylon lining with a multilayer cushioned sponge insole. Calendared rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 11 oz Circumference: 26 in Shaft: 6 in Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.