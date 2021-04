Lisa Says Gah

Reese Collared Top

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lisa Says Gah

The Reese is a collared, vintage-inspired fully printed satin bowling shirt that we are fully obsessed with. Wear with a mismatched print, or your fave vintage jeans! Printed for our Holiday 2020 Collection in collaboration with KJP. Finished with 100% sustainable buttons, made from nuts!