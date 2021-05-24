ZZIEE Ceramics x House of Harlow 1960

Red Ripple Vase With Gold Luster Rim

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Each vase is made to order and will take up to 4 weeks to ship. These one-of-a-kind Red Ripple Vases feature a unique twisting pattern that lends an elaborate flair to an otherwise minimalist vase. They are unglazed on the outside, which shows off the sandy red clay and slightly visible throw-lines made by my hands while forming the vase on the potter’s wheel. The interior is lined with a clear glaze which makes the vase water-tight and perfect for a bouquet of flowers or a sprig or two of dried grass. The rim of the vase is lined with a gold luster, which contains real 22k gold, and highlights the organic, undulating form of the vase. These vases would look great paired with other earth-toned or neutral vases and sculptures. Due to the nature of these vases, each is unique, and will look different from these photographs. The body of the vase and its dimensions will stay more or less the same, but the ripple effect and rim will vary. The vase you receive will truly be one of a kind!