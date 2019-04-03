Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Brother Vellies

Red Kaya Boot

$625.00
At Brother Vellies
The Kaya Boot is our take on a traditional Chelsea boot, made more feminine by a slightly tapered toebox and higher heel. In red leather with a calf skin lining, a tabbed covered zipper on the inside of the shoe helps zip the wearer in and out.
Featured in 1 story
Ankle Boots Are The Season's Must Purchase
by Rebekkah Easley