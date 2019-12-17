Cal Exotics

Red Hot Rechargeable Silicone Flickering Tongue Vibrator

$59.99

At Lovehoney

Small and slim, the power behind this pretty package will leave you completely tongue-tied. Tapered to a flicking tip, this clitoral vibrator has 3 speeds and 7 patterns to beat back and forth against your clit. A sleek design packed with power will tease and titillate your clitoris, adding unbelievable stimulation to your solo adventures or foreplay. Made from silky soft silicone this toy is heavenly to the touch but boasts a firm yet flexible tip for targeted stimulation. USB rechargeable, you'll never run out of power with this petite toy. Simply plug into your computer or adapter and you'll be good to go. For a toe-curling experience, make sure you give your vibe a generous slick of water-based lube before you buzz it into life.