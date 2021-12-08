Selfi

Red Cut Out Round Neck Dress

$180.00

At Folklore

The Cut Out Round Neck Dress by South African sustainable womenswear designer SELFI is designed for a relaxed fit, which makes it perfect to transition from day to night. Made from a soft cotton lycra, the dress features a dramatic cutout across one shoulder, showing off just enough skin to be sensual. The midi-length and asymmetrical hem is perfect to be styled with a fall coat and tall boots for a casual look, or a stiletto heel for a more elevated look. 100% Cotton lycra Model wears size Small Made in Cape Town, South Africa