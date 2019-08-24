Amazon

Red Carpets & White Lies: A Novel

In a city known for its never-ending parties, Miami socialite Leigh Anatole White hosts the most extravagant party of them all. Her annual Charity Ball, a star-studded benefit for troubled teens, is the most highly anticipated event of the season, and Leigh pulls out all the stops to ensure it doesn’-t disappoint.This year—-the tenth anniversary of the Ball—-Leigh has decided to give Miami one last blowout before relinquishing her title as hostess. Suffice it to say, the pressure is on: this year’-s Charity Ball simply must be the best yet. With help from her committee, a few close friends, a masterful personal assistant and her supportive husband, Leigh is poised to deliver. Even the dirty secrets and entanglements of her friends and pseudo-friends—-the good-hearted, hard-drinking gossip queen Dixie Johnson- drag queen extraordinaire Diva Elaine Manchester- and bronzed, botoxed and backstabbing Katie Parker, to name a few—-can’-t slow her down.When an influential art dealer shows up, offering to provide high-end artwork for the Charity Ball’-s auction, Leigh is thrilled. This is just what the gala needs to set it apart from previous years’-, and after all of Leigh’-s hard work, it looks as though the last Charity Ball may just live up to the hype. But as always in the world of Miami’-s rich and shameless, a scandal is never far off…-and this one hits -everyone -close to home.