Red and Gold Christmas Angel Ornament These angel ornaments are a beautiful and festive addition to any holiday décor. Each beautiful angel is wearing an red gown with large, ornate golden wings. Sold individually, the ornament you receive will be a Christmas surprise :) Why it's on the Cornrow We are super excited to present our Christmas Noir range. It is our hand picked selection of angels and Christmas tree ornaments where the angels rock cornrows, teeny weeny Afro’s and deep chocolate skin. Hey, we even have a Black Santa in there ! We all know that if there is a heaven - it would be truly diverse - so we think it is so important for all kids - Black and White to see the real heaven represented in their homes and on their trees.. - Made of resin - Approx 12 cm high