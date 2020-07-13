Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Ganni
Recyled Fabric Rose-print One-piece Swimsuit
$205.00
$123.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Out From Under
Printed Tenny Underwire Demi Bikini Top
$52.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Vitamin A
Bedette One-piece Swimsuit
$198.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Deakin & Blue
Plunge High Waister Bikini Lido
$87.79
from
Deakin & Blue
BUY
Lyra
Sofia Olive Full Swimsuit With Swim Cap
C$147.00
from
Lyra
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Ganni Women's Pleated Georgette Dress
$235.00
$164.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Ganni
Wrap Front Cotton Blouse
$194.00
$111.00
from
24S
BUY
Ganni
Brown Silk Tannin Dress
$445.00
$169.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Ganni
Leopard-print High-waist Pleated Crepe Maxi Skirt
$154.00
$79.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
More from Swimwear
Out From Under
Printed Tenny Underwire Demi Bikini Top
$52.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Vitamin A
Bedette One-piece Swimsuit
$198.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Deakin & Blue
Plunge High Waister Bikini Lido
$87.79
from
Deakin & Blue
BUY
Lyra
Sofia Olive Full Swimsuit With Swim Cap
C$147.00
from
Lyra
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted