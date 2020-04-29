Italic

Recycled Terry Pullover Crew

Endlessly cozy and eco-conscious. A hybrid between cozy sweatshirt and polished pullover, this classic layering piece will be the first thing you reach for because 1) it feels absolutely fantastic inside and out and 2) it’s even more fantastic for the planet. Yep, the addictively soft terry fabric is made entirely from reclaimed materials, including 15 recycled plastic water bottles and post-industrial cotton, combined using a proprietary process into a 100% recycled fabric. We’re especially into the throwback collar detail and comfortable ribbed cuffs and hem that elements that elevate the whole piece.