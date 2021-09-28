La Redoute

Recycled Short Cardigan With Embroidered Flowers

Check out this ribbed knit cardigan, beautifully finished with embroidered flowers. It adds a feminine touch to an outfit and is the perfect pick for a romantic or boho look. Product details • Crew neck cardigan • Short cardigan • Long sleeves • Crew neck • Embroidered flowers • Button fastening • Length 52cm for size M • Responsible product • Choosing recycled polyester is all about protecting the environment. The reasons are two-fold. Firstly, the more we recycle, the less raw materials we use and the more resources we save. Secondly, we reduce our levels of waste as this waste is converted into new resources. Resulting in a truly authentic virtuous circle.