Ganni

Recycled Printed Open Bandeau Bikini Top

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Neon color is brighter than it appears in still photos Drawstring halter tie with beaded embellishments Non-slip rubber binding Floral print Hook-and-eye clasp Lined cups with removable padding Shell: 78% recycled polyamide/22% elastane Wash cold Made in Portugal Bottoms sold separately Style #GANNI31865