Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Urban Renewal
Recycled Overdyed Pull-on Denim Pant
$49.00
$24.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Recycled Overdyed Pull-On Denim Pant
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Asymmetric Waist Wool Pants
C$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Asymmetric Waist Wool Pants
£79.99
from
Zara
BUY
Ecupper
Linen Cropped Wide Leg Pants With Elastic Waist
£20.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Babaton
Agency Pant
C$168.00
C$134.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Urban Renewal
Urban Renewal
Vintage Overdyed Indigo Bucket Hat
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Renewal
Remnants Oversized Velvet Scrunchie
$19.00
$9.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Renewal
One-of-a-kind Patchwork Kantha Journal
$18.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Renewal
Urban Renewal Essential Vintage Chair
$149.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Pants
Zara
Asymmetric Waist Wool Pants
C$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Asymmetric Waist Wool Pants
£79.99
from
Zara
BUY
Pixie Market
Brown Straight Leg Pants
C$185.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
H&M
Slacks
C$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted