Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Rumpl
Recycled Original Puffy Blanket
$99.00
$64.35
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Under The Canopy
Organic Matelasse Blanket
BUY
$59.00
$118.00
Under The Canopy
Pottery Barn
Textured Basketweave Knit Throw
BUY
$99.00
Pottery Barn
Sunday Citizen
Snug Crystal Weighted Blanket
BUY
$269.00
Sunday Citizen
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket
BUY
$129.28
$169.00
Brooklinen
More from Rumpl
Rumpl
Rumpl X Snow Peak Nanoloft Puffy Blanket - Brown
BUY
£180.00
The GoodHood Store
Rumpl
Original Go-anywhere Puffy Blanket
BUY
$74.25
$99.00
Rumpl
Rumpl
Sherpa Blanket
BUY
$110.00
Rumpl
More from Décor
Design Within Reach
Nimbus Mirror
BUY
$595.00
$700.00
Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach
Tetra Handtufted Wool Rug
BUY
$1525.75
$1795.00
Design Within Reach
Ferm Living
Filo Table Lamp
BUY
$166.05
$369.00
Nordstrom
Maison Balzac
Loulou Vase
BUY
$49.99
$129.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted