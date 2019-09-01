Gucci

Rectangular Acetate Sunglasses

$535.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Complementing several looks on the Fall Winter 2019 runway, these shiny black acetate sunglasses are reminiscent of extravagant vintage shapes sported in the '50s. Ornamental rivets enhance the retro inspired feel, while the yellow lens adds a note of contrast. Shiny black acetate frame with ornamental rivets Shiny black acetate molded temples with Gucci script Yellow lens 100% UVA/UVB protection GG0626S Frame height: 1.85" Frame width: 5.7" Made in Italy Glasses arrive in a velvet hard case, available in a range of six jewel-toned colors and paired with a coordinating satin lining. The case color selection will be individually selected for each pair of glasses and comes with a matching satin flannel pouch and ivory microfiber cloth.