VEJA

Recife Chromefree Leather White Natural

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At VEJA

Upper: ChromeFree leather Panels: ChromeFree leather and suede Logo V: Suede Insole: Amazonian rubber (11%), sugar cane (42%), recycled E.V.A.* (11%) and organic cotton (12%) Outsole: Amazonian rubber (31%), rice waste (22%) and recycled rubber (12%) Lining: Tech (100% recycled polyester) Straps: ChromeFree leather Made in Brazil The bovine ChromeFree leather is smooth and light. Coming from farms located in the south of Brazil (Rio Grande do Sul), it undergoes an innovative tanning process where no chrome, heavy metals, or dangerous acids are involved. By simplifying the tanning process, the use of chemicals and energy is limited. Water use is reduced by approximately 40% and salt by 80%. After tanning, the water is recyclable. *ethylene vinyl acetate