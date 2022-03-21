Lovehoney

Rechargeable Silicone Rabbit Vibrator

$129.95

There’s nothing funny about this bunny. Wrapped in silky silicone, with 5 speeds and 5 patterns to explore, this rechargeable rabbit vibrator is perfect for dual clitoral and G-spot stimulation. Add water-based lube and get set for a hop, skip and a hump. Featuring a smooth, bulbed shaft and flexible clitoral stimulator, this classic rabbit vibrator stimulates your internal and external hot spots simultaneously. Simply add water-based lubricant and enjoy as the powerful vibrations take you to Pleasure Planet.