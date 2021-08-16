Jakke

Rebecca Raincoat Lavender Stripe

£199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jakke

This is Jakkes first season adding raincoats into the collection and we wanted to make them fun and sustainable. The REBECCA is a practical hooded rain jacket made from a structured Biodegradable Thermoplastic. It is waterproof, features a popper front, wide sleeves and a large drawstring hood to shield you from the rain. What better way to brighten up gloomy weather with this bold print. • Fits slightly oversized – take your normal size • Outer jacket 100% Biodegradable Thermoplastic • Unlined. • Popper fastening at the front • Front pockets • Drawstring hood • Mid Calf length • Wipe Clean only • Model wears size 10