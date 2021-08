Rebdolls

Rebdolls “meet At My Favorite” Satin Wide Leg Pants

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Rebdolls

Satin Wide Leg Pants 100% Polyester Pockets Drawstring on waist Matching Set: (Sold Separately) Medium Weight Fabric Michelle's Details: Size Large Chest: 36D Waist: 30" Hips: 42" Height: 5’9" PRODUCT SIZING S M L 1X 2X 3X 4X 5X Full Length 42 43 44.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 Full Waist 27 30 33 41 45 49 53 57 Full Hip 46 48 51 57 61 65 69 73 *Measurements are in inches.