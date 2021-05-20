Rebdolls

Rebdolls “long Time Coming” Wrap Crop Top & Wide Leg Pant Set

$45.00

Be the most with the least amount of effort in this chic set. These wide leg pants feature a pleated design with a slimming elastic waistband. Perfect for showing off! Dress it up with its matching wide leg pants, strappy heels, an oversized jacket, and your go to mini clutch. Dress it down with some sneakers, a trendy baseball cap, and golden hoops. The options are endless! Availability: Missy & Plus Size Pattern Type: Tie Dye Details: Wrapped Crop Top, Elastic Waistband, Pleated Wide Leg Pants Set. Material: 95% Polyester 5% Stretch Occasion: Going Out, Casual, Loungewear, Date Night Season: Summer Fabric Weight: Medium Designed In New York City, Made In The Dominican Republic. About Michelle: Chest: 36D Waist: 30" Hips: 42" Height: 5’9" Wearing Size Large