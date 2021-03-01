Laura Dalgaard

Ready Knit / Blue Crew Neck

£482.00

Buy Now Review It

At Laura Dalgaard

Not into knitting yourself? Of course we can make a special piece exclusively for you 🍊All of our ready knits are hand knitted with love by amazing women all over Denmark. It takes them two weeks to knit, whereupon we will hand sew the beaded patches of your dreams onto your unique piece. You can choose the same options as for the knit kit - but you can also get crazy and mix and match exactly as you please. If you choose the ‘MIXED’ version, just reach out via email (info@lauradalgaard.com) after placing your order. Info *Included in the Ready Knit A hand knitted sweater, made in Denmark, from the highest quality Silk Mohair and Alpaca mix from Italian yarn mills, 6 Handmade Bead Patches made by Mayan women from Guatemala ☯️ *NOTE All Ready Knits are MADE TO ORDER. So expect 4-6 weeks, we will keep you posted.