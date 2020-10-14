R+Co

Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

$32.00 $25.60

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Suitable for all hair types, this shampoo adds body and shine while strengthening and softening your tresses. It helps maintain the optimal oil balance of the scalp and adds weightless moisture to the hair. Brand Story R+CO IS A COLLECTIVE OF SOME OF THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE HAIRSTYLISTS THAT HAVE COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A LINE OF PRODUCTS. MODERN FORMULATIONS OFFER IMMEDIATE RESULTS, EMBODYING EXPERIMENTATION, DESIGN, ARTISTRY, AND PASSION.