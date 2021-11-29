Ray-Ban

Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

$161.00 $112.70

Buy Now Review It

Plastic Imported Acetate frame Glass lens Non-Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 54 millimeters The Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer is iconic, fashionable, comfortable, and highly protective against harmful UV light. These unisex sunglasses are available in polarized and non-polarized options, reduce eye strain, and improve visibility during glaring light conditions. Ray-Ban sunglasses are made from superior materials, and Wayfarers are no exception. RB2140 unisex Wayfarer frames are made from durable acetate, meaning that they are lightweight and hold up against frequent use. Our Wayfarer sunglasses are available in a variety of lens colors and treatments and are prescription ready. Ray-Ban allows you to choose from a rainbow of frame colors including, classic black or tortoise frames. These Ray-Ban glasses are designed to offer an easy fit with a high level of visual clarity and protection. The glass lenses help protect your eyes against harmful UV rays and have been coated with 100% UV protection. Ray-Ban glasses are comprised of precision-cut lenses that reduce eye strain when worn. Ray-Ban is the world’s most iconic eyewear brand and is a global leader in its sector. Every model in the Ray-Ban collection is the product of meticulous, original styling that translates the best of the latest fashion trends into an ever-contemporary look for millions of Ray-Ban wearers around the world. From the early Aviator style that emerged in 1937 to the introduction of the classic Wayfarer in 1952, Ray-Ban is a brand that embodies America, adventure, great cities, wide-open spaces, heroism, individuality, and authenticity.