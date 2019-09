rag & bone

Rb1 Slip-on Mule Sneaker

$295.00 $66.38

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Made from buttery-soft Italian leather, this slip-on sneaker features a platform sole wrapped in woven raffia for a truly sporty-chic finish. Sizing: Runs small; order 1/2 size up. Reference size chart for European size conversion. Round toe. Leather construction. Allover printed detail. Backless slip-on with lace-up closure. Removable insole. Grip sole. Approx. 1" platform. Imported