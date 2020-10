Athena Club

Razor Kit

$9.00 $7.20

Buy Now Review It

At Athena Club

This is the razor that puts an end to any ‘best’ razor debate – no question about it. It’s fitted with an innovative, curve-loving handle, the sharpest patented blades, and an exclusive water-activated serum for the smoothest shave. Time to pick your favorite color and glide this razor into your routine.