Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Havva Mustafa

Razor Block

$513.07
At Havva Mustafa
A classic pointed boot with a statement silver glitter.  Brighten up the dullest/saddest days with these sparkly beauties. Go out and dance your blues away with magic on the dancefloor by pairing them with an embellished mini-dress and a blazer. Please note this item is fro pre-order. Estimated delivery is 15th April DETAILS - Glitter - Block Heel  - Zip on the inside  - Leather Lining, Sock and Sole  SIZE AND FIT - This piece fits true to size. We recommend you select your regular size - If you are between sizes please select the next size up - Slim fitting around the ankle - Heel measures approximately 80 mm
Featured in 1 story
Ankle Boots Are The Season's Must Purchase
by Rebekkah Easley