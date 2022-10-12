Baby Anything

Ray Of Light Diamond Ring 18k Yellow Gold

$6500.00

The glinting diamonds in this piece mimic the rays of a sun rising. Wear this ring as an engagement or wedding ring, or as a milestone ring. Let this ring stream the promise of new, happy, light-filled memories into your life. A future of warmth awaits. This ring is currently sold out. Pre-order this ring in size J.5, K.5 or L.5 online, or contact our sales team for any other size you would like to order. We can make this for you in approximately six weeks.