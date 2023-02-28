Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
L'Academie
Ray Midi Dress
$288.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Cutout Stretch Crepe Mermaid Gown
BUY
$220.00
Bloomingdale's
Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Strapless Popover Gown
BUY
$220.00
Bloomingdale's
Show Me Your Mumu
Reese Ruffle Dress
BUY
$198.00
Show Me Your Mumu
Jen's Pirate Booty
Lima Maxi Dress
BUY
$275.00
Free People
More from L’Academie
L'Academie
The Stefhanie Coat
BUY
$143.00
$255.00
Revolve
L'Academie
The Sasha Blazer
BUY
$149.00
$228.00
Revolve
L'Academie
L'academie Lenny Mini Bucket Bag
BUY
$76.00
$168.00
Revolve
L'Academie
Lace Blouse
BUY
$178.00
Revolve
More from Dresses
Jigsaw
Sharan Ranshi Maxi Dress
BUY
£195.00
Jigsaw
Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Cutout Stretch Crepe Mermaid Gown
BUY
$220.00
Bloomingdale's
Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Strapless Popover Gown
BUY
$220.00
Bloomingdale's
Show Me Your Mumu
Reese Ruffle Dress
BUY
$198.00
Show Me Your Mumu
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted