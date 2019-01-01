Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Ray-Ban
Aviator Sunglasses
$224.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Sunglass Hut
Featured in 1 story
4 Buys You Need, 12 Ways To Wear Them
by
Connie Wang
Need a few alternatives?
Loewe
Sasha Sunglasses
$550.00
from
Loewe
BUY
Privé Revaux
The Connoisseur Sunglasses
$29.95
from
Jet
BUY
Oliver Peoples
Rockmore Sunglasses
$415.00
from
Jet
BUY
Céline
Sunglasses
$494.99
$346.50
from
Jet
BUY
More from Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban
Rb4243 Round Sunglasses
$76.95
$32.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Ray-Ban
'new Wayfarer' 55mm Sunglasses
$143.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ray-Ban
Oval Flat Lenses 51mm
$153.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Ray-Ban
Ray-ban Erica Classic Women Gradient Sunglasses
$143.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Donni
Coral Sunglasses Chain
$75.00
from
Donni
BUY
Carolina Lemke
Bonnie
$75.00
$37.50
from
Carolina Lemke
BUY
Quay Australia
Noosa Sunglasses
$55.00
$44.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted