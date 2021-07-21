StoreBound

Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we guarantee it! SIX EGG CAPACITY: Cook up to 6 eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water. Eggs come out consistently perfect with shell easy to peel, and clean up is snap! QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply choose your preferred number eggs and set the timer. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking. VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules. Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, individual omelets, and all within minutes of the push start button - it couldn’t be easier! COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is your MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm, or camper/RV traveling Plus, its sleek design and trendy color options will accent any kitchen space (bonus all included accessories fit inside, taking up even LESS space). Boils up to 6 eggs at a time, poaches up to 2 eggs with its separate poaching tray, plus it makes omelets. Cord length: 33" Healthy living starts today with the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker! How do you like your eggs? Imagine being able to prepare a dozen deviled eggs in under 10 minutes! You can cook hard, medium or soft boil 6 eggs at a time, poach, scramble or make fresh customized omelettes. Perfect eggs, your way, every time. Unprocess your food today with the recipe book that is included with purchase, and gain access to our database of thousands of recipes for free!