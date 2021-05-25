Solo Stove

Ranger Fire Pit

$269.99 $214.99

Buy Now Review It

At Solo Stove

At the campsite, the beach, or the open road, it’s not the same without a fire. Get wherever you want to be and bask in the glow of a roaring flame. Ramblers rejoice! You’ve just discovered the world’s most portable fire pit. Enjoy Our Signature 360° Airflow Design™ in a compact size with minimal smoke. Details lower on page. Memorial Day Sale: Get $55 off your Ranger purchase plus the Ranger Stand added in FREE now! Is this a gift or surprise? Please be aware that the product box displays a picture and the name of the product.