Hashtag Home

Rancourt Storage Platform Bed

$404.90 $389.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Form and function fuse to create this platform bed, a piece that makes the most of your bedroom. Its clean-lined frame fits into ensembles from classic to contemporary, while under-bed storage drawers let you tuck away clothes, linens, and more with ease. Crafted from manufactured wood, this design features a wood grain finish for just a dash of natural appeal. A slat kit is included to hold your mattress, so there's no need for the traditional box spring.