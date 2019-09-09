Liberator

Hit the spot every time with Liberator’s 24" Microfiber Ramp. This sex pillow’s high-density foam supports the body through various positions, preventing you from sinking into the bed. The ramp provides a 10 to 14-inch rise, making girl-on-top positions and doggy style more pleasurable. The ramp takes the weight off of the knees and back for a more enjoyable experience. Highlights: Experiment with different sexual positions Ergonomic, customizable, & fun Delivered Discreetly & Vacuum Compressed Relieves pressure off the knees & wrists Moisture resistant & machine washable microfiber cover Provides a 10 to 14-inch rise